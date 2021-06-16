Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 2,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 177,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

