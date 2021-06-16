Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

MMC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.11. 2,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,787. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

