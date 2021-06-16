Bluestein R H & Co. Invests $214,000 in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 66.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 175,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $135.35. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

