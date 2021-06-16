Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.34. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

