Head to Head Comparison: Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omnicom Group and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.04%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Tremor International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.35 $945.40 million $5.05 16.35 Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 7.39% 34.98% 4.65% Tremor International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Tremor International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers. It serves advertisers and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

