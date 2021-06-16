Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.41. 15,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

