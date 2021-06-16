Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Position Cut by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,074,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $7,830,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $7,680,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 14,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,611,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

