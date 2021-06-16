Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 294,416 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,416 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 43,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.64. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,949. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

