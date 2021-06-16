Bluestein R H & Co. Invests $314,000 in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tata Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:TTM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,749. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

