Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 352.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 51.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SENS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738,243 shares of company stock worth $24,802,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SENS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 188,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,004,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

