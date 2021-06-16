Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,304 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

