MXC (MXC) Price Down 4.2% This Week

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $98.95 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00192034 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.33 or 0.00639310 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,088,083 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

