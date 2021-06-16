Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Flowserve by 318.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.