Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.32

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 8006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Progyny alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,882 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,733. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.