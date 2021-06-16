Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT at $30.13

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of PARXF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.28. 3,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

