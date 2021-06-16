Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT at $8.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGIFF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 1,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

