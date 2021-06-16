Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 20,447 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $159,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,658,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,383.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,576.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,299.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

