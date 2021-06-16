543 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $470.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.21. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

