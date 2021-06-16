CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 97,570 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 68.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,570 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,690,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

