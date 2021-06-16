Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

