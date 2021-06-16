CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 513 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

