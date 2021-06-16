StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

