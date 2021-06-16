Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.60 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $94.60 million and approximately $478,260.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,686.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.69 or 0.06236510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.01 or 0.01543184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00431006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00143013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.00702963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00419038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041746 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 396,359,704 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

