Tendies Reaches Market Capitalization of $728,609.64 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 34% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $728,609.64 and $110,308.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.66 or 0.00759082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00082907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.32 or 0.07693420 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,992 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,992 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

