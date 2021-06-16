FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

