Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $50,883,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,077,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 665,948 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 137,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,105,377. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

