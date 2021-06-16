FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 191 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87.

