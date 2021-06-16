Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT at $6.30

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.92. MannKind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

