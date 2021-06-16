Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

TSE BPF.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$317.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.52.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

