Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$60.55

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$61.34. The company had a trading volume of 130,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.25. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$61.78.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3722146 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

