Brokerages Set VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Price Target at $6.50

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,550,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,550,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 6,942,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

VTGN traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,325. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $408.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

