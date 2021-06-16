Lethean Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $4,359.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,705.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.65 or 0.06251384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.44 or 0.01543533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.00431879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00143299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.16 or 0.00703153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.00420019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006453 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00041711 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

