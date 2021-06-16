Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STXS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $665.54 million, a P/E ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

