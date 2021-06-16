CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $159,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,576. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 million, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CECE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

