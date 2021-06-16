Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 116,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $899,254 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Zuora stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.