iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.