Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,177 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

