Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

