Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.32. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,191. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

