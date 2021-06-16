Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 123,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,934,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.