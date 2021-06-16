Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Diageo by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Diageo by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.64. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,126. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $196.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.49.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

