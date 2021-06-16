10,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,872,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of SVF Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 139,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.