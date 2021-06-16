Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,569. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

