Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

