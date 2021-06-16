Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 5,345,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35,702.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KUASF remained flat at $$29.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KUASF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

