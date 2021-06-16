The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE CEE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.