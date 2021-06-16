Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. 10,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,791. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14.

