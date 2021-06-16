Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,679 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.