Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

