Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
TAK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
