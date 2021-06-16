Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 218,193 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $735,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

